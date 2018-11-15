Emergency alerts to be rolled out automatically across Europe

If you’re travelling abroad in Europe and a terrorist attack or a natural disaster happens you will get an emergency alert to your phone.

The European Parliament has now voted to introduce the system called ‘Reverse 112’ which will now make it mandatory for each EU citizen to get alerts in the case of an emergency.

However, countries are being given just over three years to implement it.

Speaking to KCLR News, MEP for this region, Deirdre Clune says you don’t have to sign up to anything, it’ll happen automatically no matter where you are.