Emergency crews issue reminder on importance of wearing seatbelts following South Kilkenny road crash

Emergency response crews have issued a reminder on the life saving capabilities of your seat belt.

It follows a crash near the Kilmacow and Old Dublin Road junction on Saturday evening which was attended by Thomastown and Waterford fire services.

Described as a high-impact collision, the car involved had to have it’s roof removed in order to get all of the occupants out safely.

The casualties were transferred to Waterford university hospital but all had been wearing seatbelts and none of them sustained serious injuries