KCLR News
Emergency services called to scene of three-car crash in Kilkenny
No serious injuries have been reported and the scene on the Dublin Road has now been cleared
There’s been a three-car crash on the Dublin road In Kilkenny city this afternoon (Wednesday).
No serious injuries are being reported but emergency services were called to the scene outside Chadwick’s.
Gardai were directing traffic but is was causing delays in the area for a time with drivers urged to take extra care .
The scene has now been cleared and traffic is busy but moving normally now.