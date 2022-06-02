Emergency services at scene of crash outside Castlecomer in North Kilkenny

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash close to Castlecomer.

The N78 has been closed from St Mary’s Church out as far as Coolbaun, on the way to Moneenroe.

It’s understood to have happened at lunchtime and involves a car and a van.

Two people have been taken to hospital but their injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

Gardaí, fire personnel and paramedics are all in attendance.