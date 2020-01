Emergency services at scene of very serious road crash in North Kilkenny

Emergency services are dealing with a very serious crash on the m8 motorway southbound near the Urlingford exit

The southbound stretch between junctions 4 Urlingford and 5 -Two Mile Borris is closed to traffic for now.

It’s understood a lorry and 2 cars were involved and at least one person has been very seriously injured.

GardaĆ­, fire and ambulance services are all at the scene.

Conditions in the area are bad with visibility very poor due to dense fog.