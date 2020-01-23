Emergency services at scene of very serious road crash in North Kilkenny

Emergency services are dealing with a very serious crash on the m8 motorway southbound near the Urlingford exit

The southbound stretch between junctions 4 Urlingford and 5 -Two Mile Borris is closed to traffic for now.

It’s understood a lorry and 2 cars were involved and at least one person has been very seriously injured.

Gardaí, fire and ambulance services are all at the scene.

Conditions in the area are bad with visibility very poor due to dense fog.