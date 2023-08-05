Emergency Services Attend House Fire in Tullow Town this morning

A Tullow home has been completely destroyed by an early morning fire in Tullow.

The fire broke out at the end of terrace house at Bramble Court in Tullow town at 7.15.

Two units of the fire service, from Hacketsown and Carlow town fire service, attened the scene and managed to bring the fire under control, but not before it caused devastation to the property.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

It comes as local firefighters are urging the public the keep themselves safe this bank holiday weekend, as fire stations across Carlow and Kilkenny are closed on a 50% rotational basis as part of an escalation in the retained firefighter strike action.

Councillor for the area, William Paton says that the recruitment and retention of personnel at the Tullow station, is an on-going issue and that local fire fighters feel they have let their community down.