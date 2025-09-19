UPDATE (11am, Friday 19th Sept): Gardaí have updated to say the incident turned out to not be a crash and instead was a vehicle with a flat tyre, the route has now been cleared and no injuries reported.

Earlier story;

ADVERTISEMENT

The Freshford to Ballyragget road is blocked following a crash.

It appears to have happened at about 9:30am on Lisamaine Bridge

Gardaí are en route to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the stretch.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meanwhile, local fire brigade personnel have been out in Callan dealing with an oil spill this morning.