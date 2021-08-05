Emergency services attending scene of crash in Co Kilkenny

UPDATE 12:45

The scheen’s been cleared ahead of scheduled and the route has now reopened.

UPDATE 12:00

Up to eight people, a number of them children, are understood to have been involved in this morning’s crash in Co Kilkenny.

One car was seen on its side on the N78 at Websborough on the Castlecomer side of The Cave Bar after the two-vehicle collision.

Three fire engines, Gardaí and up to four ambulances with paramedics are understood to have attended the scene of the incident which happened at about 10am.

All of those involved have been taken to St Luke’s General Hospital but it’s understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

A clean-up of the scene is underway, but the route is still blocked with a stop/go system in place – this is expected to remain until 1:30pm approximately so advice is to continue to avoid the area.

Original story:

Emergency services are attending a crash in Co Kilkenny.

Two cars are understood to have collided at about 10am on the N78, on the Castlecomer side of The Cave Bar.

Paramedics are understood to have arrived while Gardaí have also been notified.

Motorists have been telling KCLR that they’re being turned away from the scene.

Advice is to avoid the area.

It’s not yet known if injuries have been sustained.