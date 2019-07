Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Kilkenny this morning.

It happened on the M9 Southbound shortly before 8.30 this morning between Junctions 10 Knocktopher and 11 Mullinavat.

Gardaí say just one vehicle was involved and that stretch of the motorway is closed.

A man has suffered what are being described as very serious injuries and has been taken to University Hospital Waterford.