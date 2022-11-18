Emergency services attending two-car crash on N77 Kilkenny / Ballyragget Road

There’s been a serious crash on the Kilkenny to Ballyragget Road.

The two-car crash happened about quarter past four.

Eyewitnesses say the route is closed between Hennebrys Cross roundabout and the Dinan Bridge and is likely to remain that way until tomorrow (Saturday) morning.

Gardaí have not yet confirmed how many people have been injured and how seriously.

It follows a road incident in Co Carlow earlier.