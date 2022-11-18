KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Truck and tractor appear to have been involved in this afternoon’s crash on the N80 in County Carlow

It happened before 3pm on the Carlow side of the Fighting Cocks pub

Image: N80 Carlow, Google maps

A truck and tractor are understood to have been involved in a crash on the N80 this afternoon.

It happened between 2 and 3pm on the Carlow side of the Fighting Cocks pub.

Eyewitnesses have told KCLR News that the route is open but motorists should proceed with caution.

One garda car’s at the scene – it’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.

