Emergency services called to The Watershed in Kilkenny last night

Nobody was injured in last night’s fire at a Kilkenny City health and fitness centre.

The incident happened at about 8pm at The Watershed with eyewitnesses telling KCLR News that smoke could be seen while passing on the Ring Road.

Up to four units of the local fire service are understood to have attended and remained until about 9:30pm.

A facility representative in an online post said their Health Suite was closed and will remain so following a fire incident which was brought swiftly under control.

They add there was no risk to anyone’s safety.