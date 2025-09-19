**Update at 17.25: Three people have been hospitalised following an earlier crash in Castlecomer.

A man aged in his 40s and two male juveniles, were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Emergecny services are currently at the scene of a two car crash in Castlecomer.

The incident involving a car and a van occurred at around 2.15pm at Coolbaun on the N78.

A stop/go system is in operation, but the advice is to avoid the area as traffic has built up significantly.

We’ll have further updates throughout the afternoon.