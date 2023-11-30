Emergency services dealing with crash on Bennettsbridge Road

A stretch of the R700 outside Kilkenny on the Bennettsbridge was closed this evening while emergency services dealt with a crash.

Gardaí and emergency services were dealing with an RTA on the R700 following a crash between a car and a minibus this evening.

Emergency services were at the scene, on the road heading out of Kilkenny towards Bennettsbridge and the road was closed for a time it was re-opened shortly after 7.30pm

The Female driver was taken from the car and brought to hospital with minor injuries, the bus driver didnt receive any injuries.