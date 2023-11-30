KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Emergency services dealing with crash on Bennettsbridge Road

Female driver has been taken to hospital

Photo of Martin Quilty Martin Quilty30/11/2023
Image Carlow County Fire & Rescue Services

A stretch of the R700 outside Kilkenny on the Bennettsbridge was closed this evening while emergency services dealt with a crash.

Gardaí  and emergency services were dealing with an RTA on the R700 following a crash between a car and a minibus this evening.

Emergency services were at the scene, on the road heading out of Kilkenny towards Bennettsbridge and the road was closed for a time it was re-opened shortly after 7.30pm

The Female driver was taken from the car and brought to hospital with minor injuries, the bus driver didnt receive any injuries.

Photo of Martin Quilty Martin Quilty30/11/2023