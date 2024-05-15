Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the old Carlow / Kilkenny Road.

It happened at about 1:30pm outside Paddy’s Country Pub.

It appears to include a car and motorbike.

Paramedics in two ambulances and two fire units from Kilkenny city and Thomastown are in attendance while Gardaí are en route.

KCLR news understands one person is being treated for injuries the nature and extent of which haven’t yet been confirmed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and if not to approach with caution.