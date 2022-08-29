KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency services in Carlow at scene of crash on N80 between Ballon and Bunclody
It's not yet known if anybody's been injured
A stretch of the N80 Ballon to Bunclody Road is closed this afternoon following a crash.
It’s understood two vehicles are involved – it’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.
Emergency services are at the scene which has seen the route closed between Closh Cross and Kilbride Cross.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
