No injuries have been reported in what was a busy evening for Carlow’s emergency services.

A crash at about 5:30pm saw Barrack Street closed for a time.

At the same time, Gardaí and fire services responded to a blaze involving a vehicle and a building which broke out at a location on the Tullow Road.

The fire was extinguished and the area was made safe, investigations are ongoing.

While crews too dealt with a car fire in Bagenalstown at Market Square shortly after 8:30pm.

That too was quickly dealt with and the vehicle removed from the scene – KCLR News understands foul play is not suspected.

There’s nothing to suggest the incidents are linked.