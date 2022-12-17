Emergency services personnel to sing on Kilkenny city streets in fundraiser today (Saturday)

Emergency services personnel are taking to the streets of Kilkenny city today to raise money.

Soldiers from Stephens Barracks raised over €2,000 for the Mayor’s Coal Fund earlier in the week and today it’s the turn of the firemen and paramedics.

They’ll be singing at the Tholsel until 3 o’clock this afternoon and would welcome any cash you could spare with all proceeds set to help provide medical support for a local child.