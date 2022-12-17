KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport

Emergency services personnel to sing on Kilkenny city streets in fundraiser today (Saturday)

They'll be out until 3 o'clock this afternoon

Image: High Street, Kilkenny (From Google Maps)
Emergency services personnel are taking to the streets of Kilkenny city today to raise money.

Soldiers from Stephens Barracks raised over €2,000 for the Mayor’s Coal Fund earlier in the week and today it’s the turn of the firemen and paramedics.

They’ll be singing at the Tholsel until 3 o’clock this afternoon and would welcome any cash you could spare with all proceeds set to help provide medical support for a local child.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace17/12/2022