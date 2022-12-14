Kilkenny soldiers take to city streets for the Christmas Mayor Coal Fund

Kilkenny soldiers are out raising funds again today.

Both serving and retired “Bloods” of the 3rd Infantry Battalion, based at James Stephens Barracks, are singing at City Hall / Tholsel from midday.

It’s in aid of the annual Christmas Mayor’s Coal Fund.

You’re invited to stop by and sing along and asked to drop in whatever you can spare into one of the many buckets that’ll be shaken in and around the area.