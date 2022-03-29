Emergency services tasked to 4 car crash on main Callan to Kilkenny road

***UPDATE 9.30am*** The road is now closed at the scene with local diversions in place

The emergency services have been called to a four car crash on the main road between Callan and Kilkenny.

It happened shortly before 9am at Tullamaine.

Gardaí have confirmed they have been alerted to the incident and are on their way to the scene.

The ambulance service has also been tasked to the multi-car crash.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.