Emergency services tasked to 4 car crash on main Callan to Kilkenny road

***UPDATE 9.30am*** The road is now closed at the scene with local diversions in place

The emergency services have been called to a four car crash on the main road between Callan and Kilkenny.

It happened shortly before 9am at Tullamaine.

GardaĆ­ have confirmed they have been alerted to the incident and are on their way to the scene.

The ambulance service has also been tasked to the multi-car crash.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.