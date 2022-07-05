Emergency services teams out in Carlow town last night

UPDATE 9:30am, 5th July

ESB Networks was requested by Carlow Fire and Rescue Service to disconnect electricity supply for a retail unit in Fairgreen Shopping Centre following a small contained fire.

UPDATE 9am, 5th July

Carlow Fire & Rescue Services has confirmed that they were alerted to a fire in a commercial premises at the Fairgreen approx 21:30 last night.

A spokesperson says “Units from Carlow town and Bagenalstown attended. The premises was safely evacuated, a small fire was located by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and successfully extinguished. No injuries to report.”

Original story:

Emergency crews are understood to have been out in Carlow Town last night.

Emergency Times is reporting that units of the fire brigade from Carlow town and Bagenalstown were called to a premises in the Fairgreen area.

Details have as yet to be confirmed but it’s understood no injuries were reported.

Emergency Times