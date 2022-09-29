Multi-car crash on Kilkenny to Ballyragget road now clear

*****UPDATE 9.50AM****The road is now back open to traffic but delays can be expected

Gardaí say a stretch of the Kilkenny to Ballyragget road will remain closed until around 10am.

It’s after a crash involving three cars happened close to the Dinan Bridge this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency services are working to clear the scene now and are awaiting a tow truck.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternative route for now.