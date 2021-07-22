KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Engagement ring lost to the sea by Kilkenny resident has been located

A man with a metal detector found the ring

An engagement ring that disappeared into the sea in Waterford has been found.

Joanna Musset who lives in Kilkenny lost her wedding and engagement rings while swimming at Stradbally Cove earlier in the week.

Her husband David told KCLR news on Tuesday about their search and appealed for help in trying to get them back.

Yesterday evening he tweeted us to say the engagement ring had been found with the help of a metal detector!

