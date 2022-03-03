KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ voted most loved children’s books of all time
A new survey’s revealed Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ to be the most loved children’s books of all time.
Camden Market has revealed details of their poll just in time for today’s World Book Day which sees many young people head to school dressed as their favourite characters, including in Carlow and Kilkenny.
The majority of 2,000 respondents selected the British author whose titles have sold over 600million.
Her writings were followed by CS Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Winnie the Pooh’ by AA Milne with Kenneth Grahame offering ‘The Wind in the Willows’ completing the top five.
Full list:
- The Famous Five series
- The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Winnie The Pooh
- The Wind in the Willows
- The Hungry Caterpillar
- The Jungle Book
- Mr. Men and Little Miss books
- Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland
- The Railway Children
- The Tale of Peter Rabbit
- The Secret Garden
- Black Beauty
- The BFG
- Peter Pan
- Treasure Island
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Matilda
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- A Bear Called Paddington
- Watership Down
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- The Gruffalo
- James and the Giant Peach
- Little Women
- The Tiger Who Came To Tea
- The Hobbit
- Hansel and Gretel
- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
- We’re Going On A Bear Hunt
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- The Cat In The Hat
- The Twits
- Charlotte’s Web
- The Witches
- Spot The Dog
- Room On The Broom
- Stick Man
- The Golden Compass
- Where The Wild Things Are
- The Story of Tracy Beaker
- Each Peach Pear Plum
- A Squash and a Squeeze
- Gangsta Granny
- The Little Prince
- Billionaire Boy
- Girls In Love
- The Illustrated Mum
- The Paper Dolls
- Moominland Winter