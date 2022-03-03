Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ voted most loved children’s books of all time

A new survey’s revealed Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ to be the most loved children’s books of all time.

Camden Market has revealed details of their poll just in time for today’s World Book Day which sees many young people head to school dressed as their favourite characters, including in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The majority of 2,000 respondents selected the British author whose titles have sold over 600million.

Her writings were followed by CS Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Winnie the Pooh’ by AA Milne with Kenneth Grahame offering ‘The Wind in the Willows’ completing the top five.

