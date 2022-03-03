KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ voted most loved children’s books of all time

Many well known titles make the list

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/03/2022
Image: pexels.com

A new survey’s revealed Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ to be the most loved children’s books of all time.

Camden Market has revealed details of their poll just in time for today’s World Book Day which sees many young people head to school dressed as their favourite characters, including in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The majority of 2,000 respondents selected the British author whose titles have sold over 600million.

Her writings were followed by CS Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’, Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Winnie the Pooh’ by AA Milne with Kenneth Grahame offering ‘The Wind in the Willows’ completing the top five.

Full list:

  1. The Famous Five series
  2. The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe
  3. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  4. Winnie The Pooh
  5. The Wind in the Willows
  6. The Hungry Caterpillar
  7. The Jungle Book
  8. Mr. Men and Little Miss books
  9. Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland
  10. The Railway Children
  11. The Tale of Peter Rabbit
  12. The Secret Garden
  13. Black Beauty
  14. The BFG
  15. Peter Pan
  16. Treasure Island
  17. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
  18. Matilda
  19. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
  20. A Bear Called Paddington
  21. Watership Down
  22. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  23. The Gruffalo
  24. James and the Giant Peach
  25. Little Women
  26. The Tiger Who Came To Tea
  27. The Hobbit
  28. Hansel and Gretel
  29. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
  30. We’re Going On A Bear Hunt
  31. Fantastic Mr. Fox
  32. The Cat In The Hat
  33. The Twits
  34. Charlotte’s Web
  35. The Witches
  36. Spot The Dog
  37. Room On The Broom
  38. Stick Man
  39. The Golden Compass
  40. Where The Wild Things Are
  41. The Story of Tracy Beaker
  42. Each Peach Pear Plum
  43. A Squash and a Squeeze
  44. Gangsta Granny
  45. The Little Prince
  46. Billionaire Boy
  47. Girls In Love
  48. The Illustrated Mum
  49. The Paper Dolls
  50. Moominland Winter
Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 03/03/2022