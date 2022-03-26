Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts as cold air forecast for later in the week

A change is on the way weather-wise next week.

But the good news is we still have a few more days of warm spring sunshine ahead.

Carlow weather man Alan O’ Reilly says the weekend will see more sunny skies and mild conditions though it is expected to be a little breezier than recent days.

But he says by next Wednesday temperatures could drop by up to 10 degrees:

“There’s a little bit of uncertainty about this because the weather models aren’t in total agreement but the European weather model that Met Eireann use and if you are looking at the Met Eireann app or their website and you look at the forecast and if you go to next Thursday and your going to see some symbols that look like they are from winter, that’s because they are.”

“There’s; some cold air likely to come down from the north east and it looks like proper cold so we’re going to go back to daytime temperatures of below 7, 8 degrees, maybe even less.