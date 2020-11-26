Catch UpThe Way It Is
Enough Is Enough – Stop Domestic Violence
Day 2 of our 16 Day Campaign
Continuing our series launched yesterday, Enough is Enough Stop Domestic Violence,
Michael Hennessy of MEND and Anita Daly, Carlow Outreach Worker with Amber’s Women’s Refuge talk to us about what is financial abuse and abuse of older people,
Support Lines Available:
Garda Protective Services Unit, Kilkenny Garda Station Phone: 056 777 5067
Carlow Women’s Aid – Support and Information Freephone: 1800 444 944
Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge 24/7 Helpline: 1850 42 42 44
Adult Safeguarding – Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford and South Tipperary 056 778 4325
listen back here: