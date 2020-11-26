Continuing our series launched yesterday, Enough is Enough Stop Domestic Violence,

Michael Hennessy of MEND and Anita Daly, Carlow Outreach Worker with Amber’s Women’s Refuge talk to us about what is financial abuse and abuse of older people,

Support Lines Available:

Garda Protective Services Unit, Kilkenny Garda Station Phone: 056 777 5067

Carlow Women’s Aid – Support and Information Freephone: 1800 444 944

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge 24/7 Helpline: 1850 42 42 44

Adult Safeguarding – Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford and South Tipperary 056 778 4325

listen back here: