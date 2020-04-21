Envelope of cash stolen from parked van in Carlow

An envelope full of cash was stolen from a parked van in Carlow at lunchtime on Sunday.

The van was parked in the carpark of a business premises on Granby Row on Sunday between 1pm and 1.25pm.

An envelope containing cash was taken from a wallet, which was in the door of the van, a white Fiat Ducato.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.