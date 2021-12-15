EPA: 2 Kilkenny Water supplies ‘require significant works’

Two Kilkenny water supplies need significant remedial works by the end of this year, according to the EPA.

A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency, published today (Wed) has highlighted the two local sites are among 46 deemed vulnerable around the country.

The watchdog’s latest Drinking Water Quality report shows an overall high level of compliance with bacterial and chemical limits, at 99.7%.

But it puts the Radestown and the Piltown-Fiddown supplies, with nearly 17,500 between them, on a remedial list.

Noel Byrne from the EPA says Irish Water needs to speed up its repairs programme because the current situation means there’s an increased chance of something going wrong.

And he says that ‘occupational behaviours’ need to be improved at some locations, such as prompt response to alarms.