Episode 1: Getting Started on Your Garden

Paul Smyth, and Eamon Wall, a Plant Manager at Arboretum Leighlinbridge, discuss how to get started on your garden – the basics, tools of the trade for Seeds, veggie patches, large and small spaces – greenhouses, propagators, seed tray and much more.

Paul also talks about the Pheasant Eye Daffodil, our Plant of the Week.

Rory Newell, a Galway Gardener, propagator and plantsman, gives us advice on what seeds to sow now and what cuttings to take now.

We also hear one music from Paul’s playlist that gets him in the mood for gardening!

The Garden Show with Paul Smyth brought to you by Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven. From rare specimens to the tried and trusted, we have the trees, plants and know-how you need to elevate any garden. Arboretum.ie