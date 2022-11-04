Episode 1: The Future of Cinema, Local Visual Artists’ Minds, and a Musician’s Life

At the Borris House Festival of Writing and Idea, Actor Jeremy Irons and Film Director David Puttnam chats about the future of film and cinema.

Elizabeth Cope, a Visual Artist in Paulstown, on the importance of live audience for an artist’s work.

Artist in Profile: Ramon Kassam, a visual artist in Thomastown, talks about his art and being an artist in Kilkenny.

Podge McNamee of Ham Sandwich, an Irish indie rock band, chats about their new album ‘Magnify’, and their life as a musician. He also mentioned some Irish bands to look out for.

The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett is brought to you by the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.