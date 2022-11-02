Episode 10: The History, Folklore and Legends at Woodstock House and Gardens, Coolbawn Ambush Commemoration, and a Look Back to Our Series

On this final episode of The History Show, we hear once again from Eddie Cody from Inistioge, about the history, folklore and legends at Woodstock House and Gardens. Kilkenny Executive Librarian Declan MacAuley speaks about the Coolbawn ambush, and how the heritage office commemorated the event last year. And finally, we listen back to some of the more memorable moments from the past ten episodes, in a series retrospective.