Episode 4: Passion, Aspirations, and Slow Love

The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett with thanks to Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario28/11/2022

Emma Martin, an Irish choreographer, on being passionate with your craft and how she describes herself as a dancer.

We hear an advice for aspiring artists from Alec O’Leary. He also tells us about his craft.

Faye O’Rourke of Soda Blonde gives us a glimpse of being in a band.

Sunday Times Journalist Dolly Alderton on slow love.

