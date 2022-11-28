Catch UpThe Arts Show
Episode 4: Passion, Aspirations, and Slow Love
The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett with thanks to Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.
Emma Martin, an Irish choreographer, on being passionate with your craft and how she describes herself as a dancer.
We hear an advice for aspiring artists from Alec O’Leary. He also tells us about his craft.
Faye O’Rourke of Soda Blonde gives us a glimpse of being in a band.
Sunday Times Journalist Dolly Alderton on slow love.