Catch UpThe EU and Us

Episode 8: EU and Us and Including Us in Decisions

The EU and Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario26/06/2023
Episode 8: The EU and Us and Including Us in Decisions. Funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.
Episode 8: The EU and Us and Including Us in Decisions. Funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.

This week’s episode of EU and Us focuses on including us in decisions. Katie caught up with Aine Lynch about the EU Youth Dialogue, and she also spoke with Anna Keogh, and Emma Delaney about their trip to the EU Parliament in Brussels.

We also hear from Mikolaj Lesniak of the Twilight Community Group on his response to this matter.

EU and Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario26/06/2023