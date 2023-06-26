Catch UpThe EU and Us
Episode 8: EU and Us and Including Us in Decisions
The EU and Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.
This week’s episode of EU and Us focuses on including us in decisions. Katie caught up with Aine Lynch about the EU Youth Dialogue, and she also spoke with Anna Keogh, and Emma Delaney about their trip to the EU Parliament in Brussels.
We also hear from Mikolaj Lesniak of the Twilight Community Group on his response to this matter.
