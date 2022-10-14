Catch UpThe History Show

Episode 8: ‘The Burning of Woodstock’ Radio Play, Attires Worn to the Dance Halls in Kilkenny, and Windgap’s Last Post Office

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario14/10/2022
The History Show with John Moynihan
On this week’s episode of The History Show, John speaks to Kilkenny-based Writer and Director Gillian Grattan, about the upcoming radio drama ‘The Burning of Woodstock’ on KCLR. Joseph O’ Neill speaks about his uncle John Moran who was accidentally killed at Kilkenny Military Barracks. And fashion writer Ruth Griffin outlines the fashion brands to be seen on Kilkenny’s High Street in 1922.

