Episode 9: The history of Woodstock House and Gardens, Lady Louisa Tighe, revisiting the burning of Woodstock

On this edition of the History Show, John speaks to Inistioge native Eddie Cody about the history of Woodstock House and Gardens. Our resident Historian Eoin Swithin Walsh provides us with the context leading up to the burning of Woodstock in July 1922. We hear more about Lady Louisa Tighe, her passing, and the gifting of Woodstock to Coillte, and, we take a brief listen back to ‘The Burning of Woodstock’ radio drama that aired on KCLR recently.