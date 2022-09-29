ETBI conference hosted by Kilkenny Carlow ETB in Tullow set to welcome Education Minister Norma Foley

A student of Kilkenny City Vocational school will tell his story to delegates at the Education and Training Board Conference in Carlow today.

18-year-old Tariq Aziz, a sixth-year student, was born in a refugee camp in Uganda after his family fled war in South Sudan, before moving to Ireland with his aunt in 2019.

He’s among those to take part in one of the many presentations, masterclasses and discussions on diversity and inclusion on day two in Mount Wolseley, ahead of the closing address at 4:30pm by Education Minister Norma Foley.

Yesterday, the two-day event was officially opened by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science who, before his speech, joined Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live – hear him below at the 51-minute mark:

Minister Harris arrived into the room to the almost 300 delegates as ETBI President, South Kilkenny Cllr Ger Frisby, was welcoming attendees. He was followed by Chair of the Kilkenny Carlow ETB, Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere, Chair of Carlow County Council, Cllr Brian O’Donoghue and Kilkenny Carlow ETB CEO Eileen Curtis.

Our Edwina Grace was on site and spoke to some of those involved: