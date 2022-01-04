EU new food promotion policy labels red meat as cancer risk

Red meat has been labelled a cancer risk by the EU.

It’s new food promotion policy for 2022’s also urging people to shift to a more plant-based diet.

It says the move would help increase sustainable production.

President of the Irish Farmers Association, Tim Cullinan, says it’s concerning:

“I think it’s very important here that there is a balance. The one thing we have seen right throughout the pandemic has been a shift back to meat produce. But what I am very concerned about is, and we’ve seen this in other issues more recently. The EU using a threat like this, and the ultimate goal here is around climate change and reducing emissions”