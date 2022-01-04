KCLR NewsNews & Sport
EU new food promotion policy labels red meat as cancer risk
Red meat has been labelled a cancer risk by the EU.
It’s new food promotion policy for 2022’s also urging people to shift to a more plant-based diet.
It says the move would help increase sustainable production.
President of the Irish Farmers Association, Tim Cullinan, says it’s concerning:
“I think it’s very important here that there is a balance. The one thing we have seen right throughout the pandemic has been a shift back to meat produce. But what I am very concerned about is, and we’ve seen this in other issues more recently. The EU using a threat like this, and the ultimate goal here is around climate change and reducing emissions”