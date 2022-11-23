Euromillions ticket worth €50,000 sold in Callan, Co Kilkenny

Another lucky local has scooped a serious bonus in the run-up to Christmas.

The national lottery says a special Euromillions raffle prize ticket was sold at Crehan & McCabe’s SuperValu in Callan.

It’s worth €50,000 to the holder.

As part of the ’12 Draws of Christmas’ festivities, ten players can scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw each Tuesday and Friday between November 15th and December 23rd.

In the second draw last Friday, another winner was sold at the Gala on the Waterford Road in New Ross.