Evans Home works in Kilkenny halted following significant archaeological find

“A significant archaeological discovery” is how the finding of the remains of 150 individuals in Kilkenny City is being described.

It was made recently as part of the Evans Home refurbishment as gas connection was carried out along Barrack Lane, halting the installation works for about five weeks.

A crew of five archaeologists excavated the remains under licence of the Department of Heritage. The burials date back to the 13th or early 14th century. Barrack Lane formed part of the original cemetery of St John’s Priory which dates back to the 1240s.

A detailed report is due in the coming months on the find which also included the identification of the south wall of the nave of the Church.