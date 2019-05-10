Events to take place in Kilkenny as part of Tusla’s National Child & Family Support Week

Next week is Tusla’s National Child and Family Support Week with a couple of events on locally.

it’s part of the Child and Family Agency’s Prevention, Partnership and Family Support programme.

Joan Dunne is a Tusla manager for Carlow Kilkenny and South Tipperary.

She’s been outlining to KCLR News what’s happening locally “For the area here we have two events happening, we have one event happening on Monday night and that’s a parenting day workshop that’s being hosted in the Fr McGrath Centre in Kilkenny at 6:30pm and the second event is going to be what we call our showcase event & that’s going to happen in MacDonagh Junction in Kilkenny on the Friday from 12noon to 2pm.”

Joan says of the parenting event “That’s a free workshop for parents to come and find out around parenting, just dealing with how to deal with behaviours around catchment relationships, power battles with your young people and just really good tips on parenting & parenting support”.

She outlined who’ll be on hand at the showcase noting “Tusla & a lot of other services that work with families in Kilkenny are going to just come, meet with parents, we’ll have lots of information for parents around the services that are available in their communities and it’s really just the whole idea of letting parents know that there is support there, that Tusla work with families, that our funded services in the community work with families”.