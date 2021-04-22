“Everything that comes forward is creating a sense of hope” says family friend of missing Kilkenny woman

People coming forward regarding the disappearance of a Kilkenny woman almost 26 years ago, leads to hope.

So says a friend of the family of Jo Jo Dullard.

Over the weekend it was reported that Gardaí were following up two new leads after the investigation was upgraded to a murder. They wouldn’t confirm this but did reiterate that anybody with information should contact them. (More on that here).

Jo Jo was last seen on the night of November 9, 1995 in the village of Moone, Co Kildare as she tried to make her way home to start a new job in Callan.

Fr Willie Purcell says everything that’s raised with him and others is forwarded.

Listen back to his conversation in full with our Edward Hayden on last evening’s The Way It Is here: