Gardaí won’t be drawn on claims of new leads in investigation of missing Kilkenny woman JoJo Dullard

Gardaí continue to appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Kilkenny woman Jo Jo Dullard.

She was last seen late on November 9, 1995, in the County Kildare village of Moone as she tried to make her way home to County Kilkenny in time to start a new job in Callan.

It was claimed over the weekend that two new leads are being followed up by those investigating the case which was upgraded last year to murder.

A garda spokesperson wouldn’t confirm this for KCLR News but did say that ‘Any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again”.

They add “An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo’s family and bring her murderer to justice”.

Anybody with information can contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730 or any Garda station. Those who wish to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.