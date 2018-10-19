Excellent citizenship awards were presented to 2 local men last night in Kilkenny

Awards were handed out to local Text alert groups at a special ceremony in Cillín Hill last night.

Special prizes were presented to Derek Devoy of suicide prevention initiative Taxi Watch and South Kilkenny publican Willie Moloney who tackled raiders that targeted his pub in Skough near Piltown last year.

Both were given a ‘Commendation for Excellent Citizenship’ presented by Minister John Paul Phelan and Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn.