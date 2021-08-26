Excited but apprehensive is the mood in Carlow and Kilkenny schools according to one local student

Excited but apprehensive – that’s the mood in local schools, according to one student.

Primary and Secondary facilities have been returning in stages at points across this week and staff at both levels have been assuring parents that every measure’s been made to keep all safe.

Ebony Massuku is Deputy Head Girl at Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny – she’s been updating our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is as you can hear here:

Meanwhile, for many parents and guardians, there can be concerns around lunches for their children.

HSE Senior Dietician Aislinn Murphy’s a regular contributor to The Way It Is and last evening had some ideas: