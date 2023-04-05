Excitement continues in Wexford Kilkenny border town of New Ross as filming with Cillian Murphy continues

Cillian Murphy continues to create a buzz in the South East

The actor, who’s married to a Kilkenny woman, is in New Ross to film a version of book ‘Small Things Like These’ by author Clare Keagan.

Carlow native Andy Murphy runs Urban Gym in the town and carried out an April Fool’s gag claiming he’d put the star through his paces in the gym.

He joined our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is to chat about that and also the huge interest filming’s created: