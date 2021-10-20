Exiles declared Carlow Kilkenny representatives for Local Hero talent search

The winners of the KCLR local hero talent search have been chosen.

The act goes forward to the national competition where they have a chance to win €5,000 and get their song recorded and played out on 25 independent radio stations across the country.

The contest is for Irish Music Month in conjunction with Hot Press and XL Retail.

KCLR Lunch’s John Keane rang Exiles’ Jack and Darragh this afternoon to tell them they’d won with their original song Rearview Mirror beating contributions from other finalists The Screws, Davey Long, Elise and Chemical Addiction.

Learn more about the Carlow based duo from the chat they had with our John earlier in the month and hear the track here: