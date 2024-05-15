A Carlow campaign’s going global today.

The ‘Hello, How Are You?’ question has been posed locally since 2015 in a bid to tackle the lack of connection many experience by inspiring individuals to ask others how they’re feeling.

Now adopted by Mental Health Ireland, the initiative takes place today in many areas with a number of events set to roll out while messages from some well known names across the world have been recorded for playout.

As part of the focus, The KCLR Daily will broadcast with members of Carlow Mental Health Association from The Fairgreen in Carlow town from 10am to 1pm.

While in Kilkenny the following is to be held;