Expect to see more gardaí out on roads in Carlow and Kilkenny for National Slow Down Day

Gardaí are out in force for today’s National Slow Down Day, including on routes across Carlow and Kilkenny.

In the first two hours alone, GoSafe checked the speed of 5,228 vehicles and detected 40 that were travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector for Carlow and Kilkenny, Paul Donohoe, joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily – hear that conversation in full here;