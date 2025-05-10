Organisers of the Darkness into Light events in Carlow and Kilkenny are saying this morning’s events have exceeded their expectations.

In Carlow, over 1,000 people took to the streets earlier for the annual fundraiser while in Kilkenny it’s estimated that around 3,000 people took part.

Almost 200 events around the country got underway this morning at around 4:15 am for Pieta’s annual fundraiser.

Ian Hannon is the chair of the Carlow organising Committee. He says he found today’s event incredibly moving…

“I walked the walk with some of the guys there, and I was kind of in and out of the walk at different stages to check it in, but for me, personally, I’ve found it incredibly moving, and I think others did as well.”

“There’s plenty of places on the walk where you can reflect, and especially in Graigecullen Park, it’s gorgeous at that time of the morning, it’s dark, and we have candles laid out, and it’s a gorgeous place to reflect, so yeah, there was a lovely, lovely mood there this morning, and plenty of energy amongst the people who attended also.”

Aurelia Glynn is chair of the Kilkenny organising Committee. She says it was great to see so many people turn out so early. Aurelia says it’s a solemn but uplifting occasion…

“We had a young boy who arrived back to the Barracks first after running the 5k in amazing time. He was wearing a photograph of his father on his chest, so it was very moving and a privilege to be there with him. It obviously meant a huge amount to him to be able to do that, you know, it helps him express his grief and it helps him express his grief where he’s not alone.”

“But despite the solemn cause of our event, it’s also uplifting because people come together. A huge amount of people come together and every step of the 5k route around the city, there is support.”