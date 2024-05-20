Extra care’s needed if you’re heading out on roads across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

There are reports of fog which is quite dense in pockets.

While a strong sun glare too appears to be making driver on some routes problamatic.

Advice is to drive with extra caution.

Meanwhile, it’s shaping up to be a nice day with Met Éireann forecasting a dry and bright morning with plenty of sunny spells. However, more cloud looks set to develop in the afternoon with a few isolated showers, possibly heavy at times too.

Temperatures tops today of 19 to 21 degrees in light winds.